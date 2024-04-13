Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $46.00 at Evercore ISI

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

