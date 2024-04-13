Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $46.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $38.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,367.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,938 shares of company stock worth $7,213,072 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equitable by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.