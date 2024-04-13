EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.88. EverCommerce shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 1,916 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in EverCommerce by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EverCommerce by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

