Evercore ISI Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $100.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.