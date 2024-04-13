Evercore ISI Increases Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $86.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Palomar Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Palomar has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99. Following the sale, the president now owns 70,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock worth $2,830,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

