Evercore ISI Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $104.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.