Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Cut to $397.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $402.00 to $397.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.2 %

EG opened at $361.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.91 and its 200 day moving average is $380.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

