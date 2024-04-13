Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Down to $73.60

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.60, but opened at $71.52. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 1,239,009 shares.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,308,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 659,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

