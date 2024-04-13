ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of ExcelFin Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XFIN opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.