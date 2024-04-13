FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $426.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.04. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.