Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.72

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.72 and traded as low as $19.70. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 12,773 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7,857.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

