Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.70

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.70 and traded as low as $44.00. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 2,268 shares traded.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $265.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $26,961.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $26,961.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,694.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,486 shares of company stock valued at $73,067. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.