Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 132 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,893,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

NYSE JPM opened at $182.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.11 and its 200-day moving average is $167.61. The firm has a market cap of $524.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $126.83 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

