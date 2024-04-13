Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 724.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

