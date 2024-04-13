Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $16.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on F. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.