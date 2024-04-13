Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $141.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

FNV opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $221,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,574,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,750,000 after purchasing an additional 992,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,218,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 895,612 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

