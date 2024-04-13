Frank J. Hanna III Buys 263,432 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanticus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $399.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ATLC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 105.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

