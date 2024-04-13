FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.28% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of BATS:FSEP opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $305.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

