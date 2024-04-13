GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) PT Raised to $110.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $92,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

