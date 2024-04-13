Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GPC opened at $145.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

