Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.