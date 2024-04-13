Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.28. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 365,206 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

