Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.27

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.27 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.73). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 3,787,337 shares.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 54.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,380.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Greencoat UK Wind

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 14,410 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,168.71). 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

