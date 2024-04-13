Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.27

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.27 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.73). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 3,787,337 shares.
Greencoat UK Wind Stock Up 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 54.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.76 and a beta of 0.25.
Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,380.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Greencoat UK Wind
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greencoat UK Wind
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.