Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 68,552 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMY. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

