HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,254.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 45.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

