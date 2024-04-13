HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.