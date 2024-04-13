HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 55 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $198.04 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

