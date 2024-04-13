HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 6,525 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3,234.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,274,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,097 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 735,666 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 63.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.65 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $697.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.