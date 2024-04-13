HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

