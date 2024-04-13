HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.93. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.99 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.