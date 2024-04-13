HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 2,264 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $13,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 53.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 900,249 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QS

QuantumScape Stock Down 4.0 %

QS stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 4.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.