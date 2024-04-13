HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,946 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,100,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 91,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.34 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

