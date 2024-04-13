HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 113 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

