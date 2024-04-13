HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $234.23 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.60.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

