HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Allstate by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALL opened at $166.81 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

