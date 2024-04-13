Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.46% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 173.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

