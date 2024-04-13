HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of HealthEquity worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.85 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

