Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.01. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 19,964 shares changing hands.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

