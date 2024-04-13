HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $66.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.
HF Sinclair Price Performance
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at HF Sinclair
In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HF Sinclair Company Profile
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
