HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $41.81

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.81, but opened at $40.94. HSBC shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 376,622 shares trading hands.

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.26%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 95,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 39.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,283 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

