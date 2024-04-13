ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.91. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 155,008 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICL. Barclays increased their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

