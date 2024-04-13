Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $127.07 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

