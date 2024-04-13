Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Bank of America decreased their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $75.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

