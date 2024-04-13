Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,702 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand worth $34,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $91.92 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

