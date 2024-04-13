Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.96

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 199,682 shares changing hands.

Inland Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34.

Inland Homes Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

