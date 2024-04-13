Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 363.71% from the company’s current price.

IPHA opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Innate Pharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the second quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

