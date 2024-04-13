Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.51. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200,163 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,874. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after acquiring an additional 704,268 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,593,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

