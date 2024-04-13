International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after acquiring an additional 115,138 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

