International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,000.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.