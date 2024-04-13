International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $12.54 Million Holdings in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 1,225.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,797 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 3.51% of electroCore worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get electroCore alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Price Performance

ECOR opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Report on ECOR

About electroCore

(Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.